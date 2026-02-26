Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xometry Trading Down 5.9%

Xometry stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Xometry has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 14,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $986,373.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,655,955.85. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $35,329.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,406.04. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 63,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,697 over the last ninety days. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Xometry by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and top-line beat: Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192.4M (+29.5% YoY) and revenue outpaced consensus, with management highlighting marketplace and enterprise growth. This is a clear growth signal for investors. Press Release

Record revenue and top-line beat: Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192.4M (+29.5% YoY) and revenue outpaced consensus, with management highlighting marketplace and enterprise growth. This is a clear growth signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance slightly above Street: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance of $187–$189M (vs. consensus ~$184.6M) and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Guidance & Growth

Revenue guidance slightly above Street: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance of $187–$189M (vs. consensus ~$184.6M) and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession announced — management transition is underway; company framed this alongside growth plans, but leadership changes can create short-term uncertainty until successor execution is clear. CEO Succession

CEO succession announced — management transition is underway; company framed this alongside growth plans, but leadership changes can create short-term uncertainty until successor execution is clear. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: Slides, press release and conference materials highlight record marketplace expansion and strategic wins — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin cadence. Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials available: Slides, press release and conference materials highlight record marketplace expansion and strategic wins — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin cadence. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Wedbush $70→$60, RBC $64→$55, Citi $75→$65) even as most kept positive/sector ratings — lower targets put downward pressure on the stock. Analyst Moves (Benzinga) TickerReport

Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Wedbush $70→$60, RBC $64→$55, Citi $75→$65) even as most kept positive/sector ratings — lower targets put downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting EPS reporting: company releases and some outlets report an EPS beat (reported $0.16 vs. $0.12 est.), but alternative transcripts/coverage referenced a different EPS metric (showing a miss), creating investor confusion on profitability/GAAP vs. non‑GAAP reconciliation. That uncertainty can amplify downside moves. Earnings Beat (Zacks) Alternate Transcript

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

