Xtant Medical (XTNT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Xtant Medical to post earnings of ($0.0049) per share and revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xtant Medical by 500.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 68,394,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,543,000 after buying an additional 57,000,000 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 125.8% during the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xtant Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 205,945 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Xtant Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Xtant Medical, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of bone graft, spine biologics and related implantable medical devices. The company’s product portfolio is designed to address critical needs in spinal fusion, orthopedics and trauma surgery by providing a range of solutions that promote bone growth, structural support and patient recovery.

The company’s offerings include an array of bone graft substitutes – such as demineralized bone matrix putties and fibers – interbody fusion devices, spinal fixation systems and biologic agents.

