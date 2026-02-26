Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.46. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,669,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 221,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,906,000 after acquiring an additional 135,021 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis’s flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

