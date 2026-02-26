Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZD. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Ziff Davis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis’s flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

