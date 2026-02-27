1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,022.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,053.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $925.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

