Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 649,975 shares, an increase of 85,198.6% from the January 29th total of 762 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,775,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,775,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Addentax Group stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Addentax Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Addentax Group during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addentax Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Addentax Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Addentax Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATXG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Addentax Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Addentax Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addentax Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market.

