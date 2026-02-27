Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Adobe by 72.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Adobe by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Adobe Price Performance
Adobe stock opened at $259.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $453.26. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Adobe News
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Adobe’s expanding AI partnerships and deeper Firefly/Acrobat AI integration as catalysts that could drive a recovery in revenue and re-accelerate growth. AI Efforts & Rich Partner Base: Adobe Stock Set for Recovery?
- Positive Sentiment: CNET reports Adobe continuing to push AI-driven product innovation (next: one‑click AI video editing), supporting the company’s narrative of product differentiation that could protect pricing and customer workflows. Adobe’s Still All In on AI. Next Up: The One-Click Tool That Edits Videos for You
- Positive Sentiment: TipRanks notes Adobe is trading at ~15x earnings and frames the sell‑off as a potential buying opportunity for long‑term investors if Adobe can capitalize on AI and defend its workflow moat. Adobe Stock Is Trading at 15x Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data published for February shows anomalous zero/NaN figures — appears to be a data/reporting glitch and provides little actionable signal on squeeze risk. (internal short‑interest entries)
- Neutral Sentiment: Options‑strategy piece highlights elevated options premium and an example short iron‑condor trade paying ~35% — signals increased derivatives activity and opportunities for income/hedging but not a bullish fundamental read. 1 Picture-Perfect Short Iron Condor Trade
- Negative Sentiment: Google’s Gemini image upgrade (Nano Banana 2) promises “Pro‑grade” image outputs at speed — this intensifies competition in AI image/creative tooling and is cited as direct pressure on Adobe/Figma shares. Google Gemini Image Upgrade Pressures Adobe, Figma Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Broader industry stress: analysts and media cite a multi‑trillion‑dollar pullback in software stocks amid an AI “scare trade” and JPMorgan commentary that raises concerns about incumbents’ vulnerability to AI competition — a sector headwind weighing on ADBE. JPMorgan drops blunt take on software stocks AI threat
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile criticism and analyst repositioning: Jim Cramer and others have questioned Adobe’s moat in the AI era, and Piper Sandler recently cut its rating/target (from Overweight to Neutral and lowered PT), creating near‑term sentiment/headline pressure. Adobe Doesn’t Have The Moat That It Thinks, Says Jim Cramer Piper Sandler Remains Positive on Adobe Despite Concerns
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
See Also
