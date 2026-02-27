Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stake Increased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Compound Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cvfg LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $307.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

