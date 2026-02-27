Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 594,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $307.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at $856,605,814.08. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

