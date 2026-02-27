AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 3,281 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $626,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,294 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08. The company has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

