AlphaCore Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,818 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,629 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Primo Brands were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Primo Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Brands by 453.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 214,507 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Primo Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Primo Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Primo Brands this week:

Primo Brands Price Performance

PRMB opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Primo Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.52%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

About Primo Brands

(Free Report)

Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin‐off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Featured Articles

