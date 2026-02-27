American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 85.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 103.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

Key Headlines Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $184.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $166.88 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.76.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.