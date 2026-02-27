Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Key Analog Devices News

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, raised Q2 guidance and announced an 11% dividend increase and continued buybacks — reinforcing upside from AI/data-center and industrial demand. This is the primary bullish catalyst supporting the stock’s recent gains. Read More.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

ADI opened at $354.35 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $363.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 72.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $387.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

