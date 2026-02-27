Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 264.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $26,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $775,704.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 26,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,648.50. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 640,939 shares of company stock valued at $77,553,447. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.23. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin rallied (near $70k), lifting expectations for higher crypto trading volumes on Robinhood’s platform — a direct positive for HOOD’s transaction and crypto-fee outlook. Bitcoin Price Rose Close to $70,000. What Nvidia Earnings Mean for Cryptos.
- Positive Sentiment: Newsflow shows intraday share gains tied to the Bitcoin rally and heightened retail interest — a short-term catalyst for volume and active accounts. Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why
- Positive Sentiment: Robinhood launched a $1B closed-end fund (Robinhood Ventures Fund I) to give retail investors pre-IPO access (SpaceX, Stripe, Databricks), expanding feeable product offerings beyond trading — a potential margin diversifier over time. Robinhood Opens Pre IPO Access With New US$1b Closed End Fund
- Positive Sentiment: Robinhood unveiled a testnet for its new blockchain chain, signalling further crypto-platform investment that could deepen product moat and future revenue streams. Robinhood announces launch of testnet for its brand new chain
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs adjusted its price target after citing strong early‑year metrics, a read that underpins parts of the bullish trading/engagement thesis. Goldman Sachs Adjusts Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Price Target, Cites Strong Early-Year Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses (e.g., Forbes) argue the market may be underrating Robinhood’s shift to higher‑margin businesses — a constructive medium‑term thesis but not an immediate catalyst given recent top‑line softness. Why The Market Is Missing Robinhood’s High-Margin Makeover
- Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold ~65,694 shares (~$4.75M) on Feb. 23; notable insider selling can pressure sentiment even if part of planned programs. SEC filing — Baiju Bhatt Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target reductions (reported ~15% cut by some shops) and coverage grouping Robinhood with pressured financials reflect concerns about a Q4 revenue miss and crypto volatility — headwinds that can cap near‑term upside. Robinhood Markets (HOOD) price target decreased by 15.09% to 130.24
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.