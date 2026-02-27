Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 264.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $26,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $775,704.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 26,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,648.50. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 640,939 shares of company stock valued at $77,553,447. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.23. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.