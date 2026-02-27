Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal News Summary

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. President Capital cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $49,114.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,357.96. This represents a 75.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,993.40. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,493. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

