Andra AP fonden Buys 118,300 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 0.9% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $68,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,350,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,916,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,934,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,399,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,237,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,799,783,000 after acquiring an additional 103,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,212,425,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,567,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $779,330,000 after purchasing an additional 162,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $232.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

