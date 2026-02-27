Andra AP fonden Buys 19,800 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $35,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $821,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,822,000 after buying an additional 415,982 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 24,625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,913,000 after buying an additional 342,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,723,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,607,453,000 after acquiring an additional 335,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,220,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,980,000 after acquiring an additional 185,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $290.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

