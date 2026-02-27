Andra AP fonden Buys 26,600 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE MA opened at $514.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.