Andra AP fonden Buys 28,319 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Allegion were worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,971,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,336,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,514,000 after acquiring an additional 339,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,356,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,991,000 after purchasing an additional 113,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,104,000 after purchasing an additional 67,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $112,433,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $161,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Allegion Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ALLE opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day moving average is $167.93. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

