Andra AP fonden Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,790,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,692,000 after purchasing an additional 247,754 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in AT&T by 11.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 15,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Arete Research set a $20.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

