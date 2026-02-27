Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 984,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 0.6% of Andra AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $48,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,515,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,330,000 after buying an additional 27,107,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,995,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $705,449.16. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,500. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

