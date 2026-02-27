Andra AP fonden Has $34.75 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $34,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,947,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,904,000 after purchasing an additional 552,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,631,429 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $927,753,000 after purchasing an additional 496,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038,506 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $472,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,548,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,351,000 after buying an additional 621,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 39.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $235,064,000 after buying an additional 991,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Best Buy stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

