Andra AP fonden Has $53.77 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $53,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $3,904,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 38.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.24.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of TER opened at $332.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $344.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.66.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.