Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP now owns 348,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.30.

EXPD stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

