Andra AP fonden Purchases New Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 318,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,715,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,026,180,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13,347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $823,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 180.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,659,000 after buying an additional 1,972,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,184,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $116.21 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

