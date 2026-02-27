Andra AP fonden Purchases New Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 318,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,715,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,026,180,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13,347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $823,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 180.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,659,000 after buying an additional 1,972,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,184,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of ABT opened at $116.21 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.74%.
Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories
Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/bullish research: A Seeking Alpha piece argues Abbott’s recent pullback is a buying opportunity, citing attractive profitable-growth characteristics and positioning for recovery. Abbott’s Meltdown Is Worth Buying
- Positive Sentiment: Income and steady growth pitch: The Motley Fool highlights Abbott as a steady income stock with double‑digit earnings growth and a dependable dividend, supporting longer-term total‑return appeal. Forget Tilray: This Steady Income Stock Beats Wild Cannabis Swings Every Time
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation snapshot shows mixed signals: A Yahoo Finance valuation piece notes short‑term momentum has been weak and longer‑term returns negative, leaving conflicting “fair value” signals for investors to reconcile. Assessing Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Coverage comparing Abbott to Intuitive Surgical frames Abbott as the steadier, dividend‑paying medtech pick, while Intuitive may offer higher growth from procedural/robotics expansion — useful for portfolio allocation but not an immediate earnings shock. Intuitive Surgical or Abbott: Which MedTech Stock Is a Better Bet Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector noise from diagnostics peers: A large drop in Grail’s stock after trial updates is creating headline risk for diagnostics names; this may press sentiment in the broader diagnostics/medtech complex but does not directly change Abbott’s fundamentals. Grail’s Stock Dropped 50% on Friday
- Negative Sentiment: Underperformance and analyst skepticism: Multiple pieces note ABT has underperformed the Nasdaq and that some research houses have trimmed price targets and flagged execution/earnings-translation risk — pressure that can weigh on sentiment until clarity on growth drivers. Is Abbott Laboratories Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?
- Negative Sentiment: Split analyst views driving volatility: A market narrative piece documents a wide range of recent price‑target moves (some cuts, at least one raise into the mid‑$150s), leaving investors with conflicting signals and more volatile price action. How The Evolving Wall Street Narrative Is Reframing Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Valuation Prospects
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.
In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.
