Andra AP fonden Sells 64,600 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,244,764,000 after purchasing an additional 636,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,513,650,000 after purchasing an additional 994,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,500,784,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,780,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $793,848,000 after buying an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: T‑Mobile launched Samsung Galaxy S26 “on Us” upgrade offers emphasizing 5G Advanced features exclusive to T‑Mobile’s network — a near‑term catalyst for device sales and retention. T‑Mobile Galaxy S26 launch

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,401,024. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 692,300 shares of company stock worth $150,426,595 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $213.15 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.09.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

