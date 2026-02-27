Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 484,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 36.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter worth $129,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 58.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after buying an additional 104,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 6.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,158,000 after buying an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,910. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $944,183.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,561.01. This represents a 16.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,005. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Docusign from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Docusign from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $94.67.

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

