Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $105,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 150.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.46.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $375.72 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $395.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $298.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total transaction of $1,806,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 138,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,051,063.65. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total value of $1,496,392.38. Following the sale, the director owned 28,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,624.78. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,112 shares of company stock worth $3,660,532 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

