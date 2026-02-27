Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,839,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,008 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,201,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Citigroup stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

