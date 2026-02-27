Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,151 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $305,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $39,067.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,835.11. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,807,646.50. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,160 shares of company stock worth $8,917,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of GWRE opened at $144.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.