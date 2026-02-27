Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.17 Billion Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68,835 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,173,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,536,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,379,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,394,583,000 after acquiring an additional 381,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 360,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Netflix by 19.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,184,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix publicly declined to increase its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, signaling it may walk away rather than overpay; the market is treating that as shareholder-friendly (less cash risk, fewer integration/regulatory headaches).

Netflix publicly declined to increase its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, signaling it may walk away rather than overpay; the market is treating that as shareholder-friendly (less cash risk, fewer integration/regulatory headaches). Positive Sentiment: Investors are placing bullish bets: unusually large call-option volume was reported, indicating speculative optimism or hedged positioning ahead of a likely retreat from the WBD deal. Huge volume in Netflix call options (MSN)

Investors are placing bullish bets: unusually large call-option volume was reported, indicating speculative optimism or hedged positioning ahead of a likely retreat from the WBD deal. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s board has determined Paramount Skydance’s revised $31-per-share offer could qualify as a “Company Superior Proposal,” triggering a four-business-day window for Netflix to match or walk — an event that creates uncertainty but not an immediate outcome. WBD Board says Paramount proposal could be superior (WBD/Yahoo)

Warner Bros. Discovery’s board has determined Paramount Skydance’s revised $31-per-share offer could qualify as a “Company Superior Proposal,” triggering a four-business-day window for Netflix to match or walk — an event that creates uncertainty but not an immediate outcome. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix made a programming/content move: it and Apple TV will collaborate on F1 content (streaming the Canadian Grand Prix live in the U.S. and making Drive to Survive S8 available on Apple TV) — a small positive for growth/engagement but not a near-term earnings catalyst relative to the M&A story. Netflix and Apple TV join on F1 content (Reuters)

Netflix made a programming/content move: it and Apple TV will collaborate on F1 content (streaming the Canadian Grand Prix live in the U.S. and making Drive to Survive S8 available on Apple TV) — a small positive for growth/engagement but not a near-term earnings catalyst relative to the M&A story. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political risk remains a material overhang: several state attorneys general have urged the DOJ to probe Netflix’s proposed Warner deal, meaning any revived bidding or consummation would likely face intense antitrust review and delay. 11 US states urge DOJ to probe Netflix-WBD deal (Reuters)

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,851,571. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,399,163 shares of company stock worth $129,899,103. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

