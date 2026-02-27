Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.52 Billion Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,588,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 31,966 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,524,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 308 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.73.

American Express Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of AXP opened at $335.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.92. The stock has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.