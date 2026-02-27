Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $221.89 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $221,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $33,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,393.09 per share, with a total value of $498,784.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,152.58. This represents a 18.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. George bought 145 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,398.13 per share, for a total transaction of $492,728.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,341.58. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and have sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,656.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,587.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,833.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,210.72 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $3,880.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,279.58.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.