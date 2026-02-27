Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $633.71 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,021,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $633,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

NYSE CBRE opened at $149.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.46. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

