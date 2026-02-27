Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 14,898 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $177,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,661,000 after buying an additional 105,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,014,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 556,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,416,000 after buying an additional 71,199 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total transaction of $484,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,712.96. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 101,550 shares of company stock worth $116,980,720 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $1,180.13 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,256.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,069.44 and a 200-day moving average of $974.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

