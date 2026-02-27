Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,626 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Insulet were worth $206,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 202.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 48.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

In other news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Insulet from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.57.

Shares of PODD opened at $251.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $230.05 and a 12 month high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

