Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,626 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 668,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Insulet were worth $206,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 202.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 48.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael R. Minogue bought 2,030 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.90. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,839.09. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Insulet
Insulet Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of PODD opened at $251.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $230.05 and a 12 month high of $354.88.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.
The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.