Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 27,859 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $38,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded IBM from “Sell” to “Neutral,” helping spark buyer interest and supporting a short-term rebound. Read More.

UBS upgraded IBM from “Sell” to “Neutral,” helping spark buyer interest and supporting a short-term rebound. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM won a Department of War contract (ceiling ~$112M) to modernize electronic shelf labels, a concrete services win that supports revenue visibility in its consulting/systems business. Read More.

IBM won a Department of War contract (ceiling ~$112M) to modernize electronic shelf labels, a concrete services win that supports revenue visibility in its consulting/systems business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company directors made small open-market purchases (including Michael Miebach and Michelle Howard), a signal of insider confidence that can bolster investor sentiment after volatility. Read More.

Company directors made small open-market purchases (including Michael Miebach and Michelle Howard), a signal of insider confidence that can bolster investor sentiment after volatility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst notes and deep-dive pieces argue the recent selloff was overdone given strong Q4 results, record free cash flow and strategic AI/cloud assets — supporting a recovery narrative. Read More.

Several analyst notes and deep-dive pieces argue the recent selloff was overdone given strong Q4 results, record free cash flow and strategic AI/cloud assets — supporting a recovery narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $247 and set an “equal weight” rating, which moderates expectations and keeps upside capped near current levels. Read More.

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target to $247 and set an “equal weight” rating, which moderates expectations and keeps upside capped near current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: IBM published its 2026 X‑Force Threat Intelligence Index (ransomware surge and AI-accelerated attacks), which underlines both growing cybersecurity demand (opportunity) and rising threat landscape (risk). Read More.

IBM published its 2026 X‑Force Threat Intelligence Index (ransomware surge and AI-accelerated attacks), which underlines both growing cybersecurity demand (opportunity) and rising threat landscape (risk). Read More. Negative Sentiment: The principal near-term downside remains AI-startup disruption fears after Anthropic’s Claude Code claim (automation of COBOL modernization) triggered a sharp selloff; the market is still weighing how quickly enterprise modernization demand could change. Read More.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.