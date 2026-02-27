Banco Santander S.A. Buys 19,327 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $233.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total transaction of $151,599.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,397,636.56. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 12,194 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $2,847,055.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,483.52. This represents a 66.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,470,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

