Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,493 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $41,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $148.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

