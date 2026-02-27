Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Itron were worth $32,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 125.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Itron by 343.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $96.08 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $26,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,951.08. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $107,282.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,351.73. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 47,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

