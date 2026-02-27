Banco Santander S.A. Has $28.77 Million Position in Wabtec $WAB

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $28,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 6,600.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 370.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 18,900.0% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, insider Nalin Jain sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.09, for a total transaction of $2,095,818.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,668.76. This represents a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $2,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,227.10. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,454 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $263.53 on Friday. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $266.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Wabtec announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

