Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,658,227.40. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total value of $1,379,021.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,918.40. This trade represents a 36.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock worth $12,117,502. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $995.37.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3%

PH stock opened at $1,014.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $944.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $842.02. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

