Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,189 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $928.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $278.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $984.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $924.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $835.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total value of $43,439,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $535,758,150. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

