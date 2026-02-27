BMO Capital Markets Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $182.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $204.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $117.76 and a twelve month high of $276.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.23 and a 200 day moving average of $212.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,398 shares in the company, valued at $17,933,580. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $199,710.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,012.16. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

