Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $19.62 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $142,149,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,158,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,902,948,000 after purchasing an additional 682,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $23,155,393,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,489,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,694,644,000 after purchasing an additional 262,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $849.00 to $856.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.44.

META opened at $657.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $656.04 and its 200-day moving average is $686.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.68, for a total value of $604,381.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,014.52. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.18, for a total value of $370,724.40. Following the sale, the director owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,374.26. The trade was a 10.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,837 shares of company stock worth $66,356,760. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

