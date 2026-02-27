Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $23,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.36.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $125.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

