Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 110.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.20 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.03.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

