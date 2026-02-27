Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.6714.

CHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chagee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chagee in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Chagee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chagee from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Chagee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chagee by 3,141.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chagee during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chagee during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

NASDAQ:CHA opened at $11.15 on Friday. Chagee has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $450.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.31 million.

About Chagee

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees. “Quality, Health, and Convenience” is the guiding principle of how we make our products.

