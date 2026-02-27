Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the sale, the director owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

