Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $23,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the second quarter worth $1,693,992,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2,205.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,884,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,920,000 after buying an additional 1,516,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invitation Home by 1,556.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after buying an additional 1,372,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invitation Home by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,745,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,682 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

NYSE INVH opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

